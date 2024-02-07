Meta introduces new safeguards for teen users

Advertisement

New Meta guidelines: In response to growing concerns about the safety of teen users on its platforms, Meta Platforms has announced the implementation of additional safeguards to mitigate unwanted direct messages on Instagram and Facebook. This strategic move follows recent commitments by the social media giant to enhance privacy measures, particularly for younger users.

The decision to bolster protections comes on the heels of Meta's earlier announcement about concealing more content from teenagers. Regulatory pressure, including increased scrutiny, has been mounting as authorities seek to ensure that the world's leading social media network takes adequate steps to shield children from potentially harmful content across its applications.

Action against harassment

The heightened regulatory focus intensified after a former Meta employee testified in the US Senate, alleging that the company was aware of instances of harassment and harm affecting teens on its platforms but failed to take sufficient action.

Under the new safeguards, Meta specified that teen users on Instagram will no longer receive direct messages by default from individuals they do not follow or are not connected to. Additionally, parental approval will be mandated for modifying certain settings within the app.

For Messenger, users aged under 16 and below 18 in certain countries will now exclusively receive messages from Facebook friends or individuals connected through phone contacts. Moreover, adults aged 19 and above will be restricted from messaging teens who do not follow them.

This latest initiative underscores Meta's commitment to addressing user safety concerns, particularly regarding younger demographics, and is part of the company's broader efforts to enhance privacy and security across its platforms.

(with Reuters inputs)