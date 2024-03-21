Advertisement

Tech titans unite: Tech giants Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Elon Musk's X, and Match Group have united with Epic Games in their battle against Apple's practices in the App Store. They accuse Apple of defying a court-ordered injunction from September 2021, which required the tech giant to facilitate alternative payment methods for digital content purchases.

According to the companies, Apple's actions represent a blatant disregard for the court's ruling, making it challenging for users to access cheaper payment options. Apple, however, has maintained that it has complied with the injunction to safeguard consumers and maintain the integrity of its ecosystem.

Epic vs Apple

The legal feud stems from Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple in 2020, alleging antitrust violations due to Apple's App Store policies, including hefty commissions on developers' sales. The injunction mandated Apple to permit developers to include links and buttons for alternative payment methods.

Epic Games recently accused Apple of contempt, arguing that new rules and fees rendered these alternative payment methods ineffective. In support, the technology companies contend that Apple's actions uphold anti-competitive practices, inflating prices and hindering fair competition.

Despite Apple's appeals being rejected by the US Supreme Court, the legal battle continues. Apple has until April 3 to formally respond to Epic Games' latest filing in the ongoing case.



(With Reuters Inputs)