Meta name cleared: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has overturned a previous court ruling in Brazil that prohibited it from using its name due to alleged confusion with another company.

The initial ruling, issued in late February, mandated Meta to cease using its name within 30 days following a complaint from a Brazilian computer services provider. The provider claimed ownership of the name's rights in Brazil and cited numerous instances of being mistakenly implicated in lawsuits due to the similarity in names.

Meta Brazil responded by asserting its ownership of the name rights in the country and stressed the importance of adhering to legal regulations, irrespective of corporate decisions.

Following the successful appeal, Meta can continue using its chosen name in Brazil.

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta underwent a rebranding in 2021 with a focus on developing the "metaverse," a virtual shared environment.



(With Reuters Inputs)