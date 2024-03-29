×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2022 at 16:21 IST

MFs garner nearly Rs 1 lakh cr via NFOs in 2021 on sharp rally in stock market

According to data compiled by Morningstar India, there were 140 new fund offers (including closed-end funds and ETFs) in 2021.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mutual Funds
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Mutual fund houses launched 140 new fund offerings (NFOs), which collected about Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021 on a sharp rally in the markets and an exceptional increase in the retail investors' interest.

However, the current volatility in the stock market might prompt asset management companies (AMCs) to limit the launch of NFOs this year, said MyWealthGrowth.com co-founder Harshad Chetanwala.

Ankit Yadav, wealth manager (USA) and director of Market Maestro, also believes that NFOs are going to decrease in 2022 and little will come in 2023 when rates start changing.

According to data compiled by Morningstar India, there were 140 new fund offers (including closed-end funds and ETFs) in 2021. These managed to garner a respectable Rs 99,704 crores during their inception stage.

This was way higher than 81 NFOs floated in 2020 and cumulatively, these funds were able to garner Rs 53,703 crore.

"Given the sharp rally in the markets along with the need to fill product gap created post-recategorisation and giving investors new themes to invest in, asset-management companies launched a plethora of new schemes across the year (2021)," Morningstar noted.

Usually, NFOs come during a surging market when investor sentiments are high and optimistic. The stock market along with the positive investor sentiments kept surging post-March 2020. It is from this point in time the launch of NFOs started, Chetanwala said.

The NFOs were floated to capitalise on the mood of investors and attract their investment as they were willing to invest at that time, he added.

"The main fact as a wealth manager I see in low rate scenario is that the borrowing becomes easy with easy money fluctuating around businesses tend to bring their IPOs and AMC (assets management company) businesses are inclined NFOs," Market Maestro's Ankit Yadav said.

In 2020, the central banks throughout the globes cut the rates and made rates hit all-time lows in the 100-year history. Rates remain unchanged in 2021. That's why to utilise low rates, AMC businesses bring NFOs, he added.

The maximum number of funds (25) were launched in the index fund segment, which amassed Rs 4,082 crore, followed by other ETFs (24), which collected Rs 7,482 crore and fixed-term plans (23), which mobilised Rs 5,057 crore.

In addition, investors were attracted to international funds and sectoral or thematic funds. The AMCs launched 12 sectoral or thematic funds, which raised Rs 13,237 crore and floated 12 overseas funds of funds, which mopped up Rs 6,351 crore.

Experts believe that the dominance of index funds and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) within NFOs is not surprising, owing to a couple of factors.

Existing AMCs have no restrictions in the number of passive products they can manufacture, whereas there are limits on other types of funds, Vasanth Kamath, founder and CEO at Smallcase, said.

"Also, as investors (across retail, HNIs, institutional) are broadening and diversifying their portfolios, they're preferring to take an index approach to new exposures and asset types, making it both efficient and simple versus having to build their own frameworks and strategies on these universes," he said.

In addition, the staggering growth of new demat accounts requires fund houses to offer a larger, diverse line-up of ETFs that were missing in the exchange-traded form factor, he added.

Another factor for higher NFOs in the index category could be strong performance as the index delivered over 20 per cent last year.

Further,  the penetration of Indian investors towards index or ETF is low. So, AMCs try to capture their market share, Market Maestro's Yadav said.

Similarly, international stock markets had given good returns in the past few years and even the interest of investors to diversify across geography increased, which resulted in many AMCs coming up with international funds. 

Image: PTI

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2022 at 16:21 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Big Setback For BRS, Warangal MP Candidate to Join Congress

Lok Sabha Polls Live

a few seconds ago
Asian markets

Asian markets

a minute ago
Automobile sales create new record with 4 mn units in 2023: SIAM

2Ws premiumisation rise

2 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

3 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Inside Alia's Hope Gala

10 minutes ago
Zerodha Fund House AUM

Zerodha Fund House AUM

12 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

15 minutes ago
Henry Cavill

Henry As James Bond?

21 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Tom Moody on Rishabh Pant

23 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

26 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

34 minutes ago
Superdry

Superdry CEO

34 minutes ago
iPad Pro

Apple's New iPad Pro

37 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

39 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

42 minutes ago
No Makeup Makeup Look With Only Skincare

No Makeup Skincare Look

43 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo