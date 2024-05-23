Advertisement

EV push from India: British automotive brand Morris Garages (MG), with a century-long presence in the auto sector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vertelo, an integrated fleet electrification platform managed by Macquarie and funded by the Green Climate Fund.

As per a company release, the strategic partnership is aimed to see MG delivering 3,000 electric vehicles to Vertelo in phases, aiming to advance sustainable mobility solutions and establish a robust EV charging infrastructure across India.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at MG India, stated, "MG is committed to advancing electric mobility and strengthening the EV infrastructure. This partnership with Vertelo reflects our shared vision for a sustainable and decarbonized future in India. We believe this collaboration will enhance our efforts to offer advanced e-mobility solutions and accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country."

Sandeep Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer at Vertelo, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its significance in accelerating fleet electrification and achieving Net-zero emissions. "This collaboration with MG Motor India to acquire approximately 3,000 electric vehicles marks the beginning of an exciting journey,” “The innovative range of MG's electric vehicles, combined with Vertelo’s integrated electrification solutions for fleet operators and corporates, will significantly contribute to a more sustainable transportation ecosystem," Gambhir added.

MG’s current electric vehicle lineup underlines its leadership in automotive technology. The MG Comet, a smart EV, offers practical urban mobility, while the ZS EV, India’s first pure-electric internet SUV, provides a spacious and luxurious in-cabin experience, making it an attractive choice for consumers. Notably, MG Motor India's recent partnership with the Shoonya - Zero Pollution Mobility campaign, led by NITI Aayog, reinforces its dedication to promoting electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions in India.

