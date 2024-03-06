×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

MGL cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50

In a late-evening statement, the company said prices are being reduced from midnight of March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mahanagar Gas CNG price cut
Mahanagar Gas CNG price cut | Image:Mahanagar Gas
State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Tuesday cut prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg.

In a late evening statement, the company said the prices are being reduced from midnight of March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.

The CNG price now offers savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in the financial capital, the statement said.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it added.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

