Updated March 6th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

IGL cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi-NCR

The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi is now Rs 74.09/kg, Rs 78.70/kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, IGL said.

Reported by: Business Desk
Indraprastha Gas Q3 results
Indraprastha Gas | Image:Indraprastha Gas
  • 1 min read
CNG price cut: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday announced a reduction in the retail consumer price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg.

In a late evening statement, the company said the revised selling price of CNG in Delhi, which will be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it shall be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad geographical areas (GAs) from 6 am Thursday. 

On Tuesday, State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) had cut prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg.  The company had said the price revision was due to a dip in gas input costs. The CNG price now offers savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in the financial capital, the MGL statement had said.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener, the company had said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

