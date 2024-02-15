Advertisement

AI investments in Germany: Microsoft, the US software giant, announced plans to invest 3.2 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in Germany over the next two years, with a primary focus on advancing artificial intelligence technology. Brad Smith, Chairperson of Microsoft, revealed this significant commitment during an event held in the German capital.

This investment marks Microsoft's largest financial pledge in Germany in the past four decades. The company intends to allocate the majority of funds towards establishing data centres and facilitating training programs in artificial intelligence throughout 2024 and 2025.

Smith emphasized the decision to invest in Germany stems from Microsoft's strong confidence in the country's potential. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the move, highlighting it as a testament to the trust placed in Europe's leading economy.

While specific details regarding the investment locations were not disclosed, Marianne Janik, CEO of Microsoft Germany, hinted at a focus on the western Rhineland region and the vicinity of Frankfurt, a prominent banking hub.

(With Reuters inputs)