Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Mineral sector growth hinges on tech and regulatory support: GTRI report

The report noted that despite the reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals, the economy lacks commercial production capability.

Business Desk
Minerals
Mineral sector growth hinges on tech and regulatory support: GTRI report | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GTRI report on minerals: A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasised the need for the government to focus on developing its critical mineral sector through measures such as fiscal incentives, investments in technology and infrastructure, mining operations abroad, and a conducive regulatory environment. The report, released on Monday, highlighted that the critical mineral sector is crucial for high-tech and renewable energy technologies.

The government currently depends heavily on imports, particularly from countries like China, Congo, Chile, and others, for critical minerals such as lithium, chromium, cobalt, and others. These minerals are essential for manufacturing various high-tech applications, including mobile phones, wind turbines, electric vehicles (EVs), and solar panels.

Advertisement

High import dependency 

The report noted that despite the reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals, the economy lacks commercial production capability, mainly due to the absence of domestic processing facilities. This results in a high import dependency for these minerals.

Advertisement

Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, highlighted the increasing demand for important minerals globally and the potential supply-demand deficits and price volatility. He emphasised the importance of investments in processing industries, research and development, and favourable trade policies to secure raw materials and integrate them into global supply chains.

The report suggested that India should focus on exporting value-added products and finished goods rather than raw minerals and create a regulatory environment conducive to the growth of the processing industry. It also recommended strategic partnerships and investments in mining operations abroad to secure a steady supply of raw materials.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

an hour ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

2 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

3 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Time to get the show on the road: Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’ Cup

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. X User Calls Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA 2024, Fans React

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. BJP Demands Death Penalty for Sandeshkhali Mafia Accused of Raping Women

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  4. Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. Bharat Jodo: Empty Streets, 'Go Back' Slogans Welcome Rahul in Amethi

    Politics News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo