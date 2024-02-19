Advertisement

GTRI report on minerals: A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) emphasised the need for the government to focus on developing its critical mineral sector through measures such as fiscal incentives, investments in technology and infrastructure, mining operations abroad, and a conducive regulatory environment. The report, released on Monday, highlighted that the critical mineral sector is crucial for high-tech and renewable energy technologies.

The government currently depends heavily on imports, particularly from countries like China, Congo, Chile, and others, for critical minerals such as lithium, chromium, cobalt, and others. These minerals are essential for manufacturing various high-tech applications, including mobile phones, wind turbines, electric vehicles (EVs), and solar panels.

High import dependency

The report noted that despite the reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals, the economy lacks commercial production capability, mainly due to the absence of domestic processing facilities. This results in a high import dependency for these minerals.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, highlighted the increasing demand for important minerals globally and the potential supply-demand deficits and price volatility. He emphasised the importance of investments in processing industries, research and development, and favourable trade policies to secure raw materials and integrate them into global supply chains.

The report suggested that India should focus on exporting value-added products and finished goods rather than raw minerals and create a regulatory environment conducive to the growth of the processing industry. It also recommended strategic partnerships and investments in mining operations abroad to secure a steady supply of raw materials.

(with PTI inputs)