Advertisement

Misleading advertisements case: The Supreme Court has emphasised that celebrities and public figures indulging in endorsement of consumer products should act more responsibly, highlighting that both advertisers and endorsers share accountability for misleading advertisements.

The court directed that advertisers obtain self-declarations before issuing ads, ensuring compliance with Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

Advertisement

Rule 7 of the 1994 rules emphasises adherence to laws and ethical standards in advertisements. The court underscored the significant influence of celebrity endorsements in product promotion, stressing the need for endorsers to endorse products responsibly.

To address misleading ads, the court urged relevant ministries to establish procedures for consumers to lodge complaints effectively. Advertisers must upload self-declarations on the 'Broadcast Seva' portal for television ads, and a similar portal will be created for print media ads. Advertisers must provide proof of filing these declarations to broadcasters or publishers.

Advertisement

The court also called on the health ministry to report on complaints related to misleading food product ads since 2018 and the actions taken. It referred to guidelines by the Central Consumer Protection Authority and highlighted the need for stricter enforcement.

During the hearing, the court questioned the Ministry of Ayush's directive to not enforce certain laws, emphasising the importance of implementing legislation promptly.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the court stressed the necessity of a robust complaint mechanism for consumers and emphasized that advertising, though a commercial endeavor, must comply with regulations and ethical standards. The court requested states and Union Territories to report on actions taken against misleading advertisements.

The case involves a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali and yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly undermining the Covid vaccination drive and modern medicine. The matter has been adjourned to May 14 for further proceedings.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)