Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

M&M Financial raises Rs 5 billion, REC accepts Rs 40 billion bids, and more

Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Republic
New bonds Issued: To raise Rs 5 billion ($60.19 million), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited issued a bond maturing in 10 years. The company has opened the floor for coupon and commitment bids, with the bidding scheduled for Monday. The proposed bond carries a coupon rate of 8.35 per cent, and the issue is rated AAA by both Crisil and India Ratings.

Meanwhile, REC Ltd, a state-run entity, has successfully accepted bids for two bond offerings. The first, with a tenure of three years and one month, garnered bids worth Rs 10 billion at a coupon rate of 7.71 per cent. Simultaneously, REC accepted bids worth 30 billion rupees for 10-year bonds, featuring a coupon rate of 7.64 per cent. Notably, the company had invited bids for both issues earlier in the day, continuing its strategic approach to financing.

THDC India, another significant player, has set a 7.93 per cent coupon on its 10-year bonds and accepted bids worth Rs 7.79 billion. In September, THDC successfully raised Rs 7.63 billion through a similar 10-year bond offering, showcasing consistency in its financing approach.

Secured bids

HDB Financial Services has secured bids worth Rs 5.70 billion for the reissue of its November 2025 and July 2026 bonds. The company is offering a yield of 8.30 per cent on both issues, affirming investor confidence in its offerings.

Bajaj Finance has accepted bids for bonds maturing in two years and a reissue of 8.10 per cent January 2027 bonds. The company accepted bids worth 3 billion rupees on the two-year bonds and 12 billion rupees on the reissue, underscoring its appeal in the market.

The Railway Finance Corp is set to raise up to Rs 25 billion, including a greenshoe option of Rs 20 billion, through bonds maturing in five years and three months. The state-run company has invited bids from bankers and investors, further diversifying the avenues for capital inflow.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

