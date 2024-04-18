Advertisement

Mobileye secures orders: Israeli automotive technology company Mobileye announced on Wednesday that it had received orders to deliver 46 million of its EyeQ6 Lite assisted-driving chips over the next few years, reflecting automakers' efforts to enhance vehicle safety and driving convenience.

The EyeQ6 Lite will be available in major markets worldwide, with vehicles featuring this technology expected to debut later this year, according to Nimrod Nehushtan, Mobileye's Executive Vice President of Business Strategy and Development.

"The 46 million represents the amount of EyeQ6 Lite (business) that we have won to date," Nehushtan said. "So it will grow, and it will be rolled out over the course of the next few years."

While Mobileye did not disclose the identities of the customers due to non-disclosure agreements, it has partnerships with major automakers such as Volkswagen and Porsche.

The EyeQ6 Lite is designed for vehicles equipped with some assisted driving features, like automated cruise control and lane-changing, but not intended for fully self-driving vehicles that allow drivers to disengage from driving tasks.

Despite challenges in developing fully autonomous vehicles, automakers are increasingly incorporating advanced driver-assistance features to differentiate their products. For instance, the EyeQ6 Lite can recognize text on road signs, enabling it to interpret nuanced speed limit information and other critical signage.

Featuring 4.5 times more computing power than its predecessor, the EyeQ6 Lite is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's 7-nanometer process, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The chip includes an 8-megapixel camera with a wide field of vision, capable of detecting environmental conditions and objects at greater distances.

Mobileye also announced that its more advanced assisted driving chip, the EyeQ6 High, is scheduled to enter volume production early next year.

The company is due to report its first-quarter results on April 25.

(with Reuters inputs)