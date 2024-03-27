Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:17 IST
Moderna secures $750 million investment from Blackstone Life Sciences for flu shot development
Moderna has outlined its plan to allocate approximately $4.5 billion towards research and development initiatives throughout 2024.
- Business
- 1 min read
Blackstone backs Moderna: Moderna secures $750 million investment from Blackstone Life Sciences for influenza vaccine development
Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has forged a deal with the life science investment arm of Blackstone, a private equity firm, to receive $750 million in funding for the advancement of its mRNA flu vaccines.
Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone Life Sciences will be entitled to commercial milestone payments and low-single digit royalties. This collaboration marks another significant step for the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer.
The funding infusion is poised to bolster the biotech company's efforts as it diversifies its vaccine portfolio amidst a reduction in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.
Moderna has outlined its plan to allocate approximately $4.5 billion towards research and development initiatives throughout 2024.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hair Solutions To Boost Hair GrowthWeb Stories17 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.