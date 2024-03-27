Blackstone backs Moderna: Moderna secures $750 million investment from Blackstone Life Sciences for influenza vaccine development



Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has forged a deal with the life science investment arm of Blackstone, a private equity firm, to receive $750 million in funding for the advancement of its mRNA flu vaccines.



Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone Life Sciences will be entitled to commercial milestone payments and low-single digit royalties. This collaboration marks another significant step for the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer.



The funding infusion is poised to bolster the biotech company's efforts as it diversifies its vaccine portfolio amidst a reduction in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.



Moderna has outlined its plan to allocate approximately $4.5 billion towards research and development initiatives throughout 2024.



(With Reuters Inputs)