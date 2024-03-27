×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Moody's reviews Boeing ratings for possible downgrade

The Miami-Dade County's Baa2-backed long-term and VMIG 2-backed short-term revenue bonds are under review for downgrade.

Reported by: Business Desk
Moody's maintains India's 2023 growth forecast
Moody's | Image:Reuters
  • 2 min read
Boeing ratings under review: Moody's Investors Service announced on Tuesday that it is contemplating a downgrade of Boeing's ratings, including its "Baa2" senior unsecured rating and "Prime-2" short-term rating.

The decision to review the ratings for a potential downgrade stems from Moody's belief that Boeing may struggle to meet the required delivery volumes of its 737 narrow-body aircraft. This shortfall could impede the company's ability to significantly increase its free cash flow and repay debts within a reasonable timeframe.

"Placing the ratings on review for downgrade follows Moody's belief that Boeing will be unable to deliver 737 narrow-body aircraft at the volumes required for it to materially expand its free cash flow and retire debt in a reasonable timeframe," the agency said.

Bond review initiated

In addition to Boeing's ratings, Moody's is also reviewing the Baa2-backed long-term revenue bond and VMIG 2-backed short-term revenue bond issued by the Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority for potential downgrade.

Boeing has faced mounting challenges since a mid-air panel blowout incident on a 737 MAX aircraft in January, leading to significant management changes on Monday.

Boeing's Chief Financial Officer, Brian West, stressed last week that the company's focus is on stabilising its factory operations as a crucial step toward achieving financial stability.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

