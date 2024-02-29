English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

MoSPI inks pact with ISRO for Urban Frame Survey using 'Bhuvan'

The MoU was signed by Subash Chandra Malik and Srinivasa Rao S in the presence of dignitaries Prakash Chauhan and K Vinod Kumar from NRSC.

Business Desk
ISRO
ISRO | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Urban mapping partnership: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to facilitate the Urban Frame Survey (UFS) using advanced Geo ICT tools and Bhuvan Platform.

The MoU, signed by Subash Chandra Malik, Additional Director General, NSSO, MoSPI, and Srinivasa Rao S, Deputy Director, BGWSA, NRSC, in the presence of dignitaries including Prakash Chauhan and K Vinod Kumar from NRSC, marks a significant step towards conducting UFS digitally. 

Advertisement

The UFS, conducted in five-year phases, aims to establish and maintain a frame of compact urban geographical units, serving as a sampling frame for NSSO's large-scale Socio-Economic Surveys.

Digital advancement plans

During Phase 2017-22, UFS transitioned to a digital format for the first time using the Bhuvan platform, covering over 5300 towns. In the current phase (2022 – 2027), the survey aims to encompass around 8134 towns, employing enhanced versions of Mobile, Desktop, and Web-Based GIS solutions on the Bhuvan Platform.

The MoU entails the development and enhancement of a mobile application for Geo-tagging NSSO Urban Frame Survey data, a web portal for visualisation and data scrutiny, a QGIS plug-in for accessing captured polygons, and the refinement of Block, IV-unit, Ward, and Town boundaries using High-Resolution Satellite Imagery. Additionally, NRSC will conduct capacity-building sessions for NSSO officials.

Advertisement

This collaboration signifies a shift from analogue to digital mode in conducting UFS, enabling MoSPI to efficiently update the Urban Frame regularly and achieve its targets in a timely manner.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Try These Effective Ayurvedic Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Skin

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. Jennifer Lopez Performs In Rahul Mishra's Noir 'Raven' Cape

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Sorry, Daddy': Denied Entry For Exam, Class XI Student Ends Life

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Illionois Says 14th Amendment Bars Trump From 2024 Primary Ballot

    World15 minutes ago

  5. No TDS for Telcos on profits made by distributors: Supreme Court

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo