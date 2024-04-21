Advertisement

Multilateral development: Leaders from 10 multilateral development banks, including the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), have committed to action in five critical areas. This includes creating additional lending headroom of $300–400 billion over the next decade to support developing countries facing challenges in climate transition and higher global interest rates.

The agreement, announced following a retreat at the IDB headquarters in Washington during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, aims to enhance collaboration and effectiveness among the banks. The group includes institutions like the World Bank Group, the New Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the African Development Bank.

IDB President Ilan Goldfajn emphasised the importance of collective action, stating, "Together, we will be able to achieve more, with greater impact and on a larger scale."

The plan also involves providing innovative financial instruments and channelling the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) through the MDBs to increase financing capacity. Additionally, the MDBs committed to strengthening efforts on climate change by developing a common approach to measuring climate results and reporting climate financing jointly.

Other areas of focus include enhancing country-level collaboration and co-financing, mobilising private-sector resources, and improving development effectiveness and impact.

(with Reuters inputs)