English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Mumbai airport recorded 35% more passengers in 2023

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport logged 51.58 million air passenger traffic in 2023.

Business Desk
Mumbai airport
Mumbai Airport | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The number of people who travelled in and out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded 35 per cent YoY growth to 51.58 million in 2023. The airport, promoted by Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), handled a total of 38.33 million passengers in 2022.

Compared to the pre-pandemic level (2019), the growth in total traffic was 110 per cent, airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement. Out of the 51.58 million passengers seen last year, over 25.4 million passengers arrived and 26.1 million passengers departed from the airport, MIAL said in a release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In 2023, MIAL said it handled 20 per cent more Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) at 3,34,391 arrivals and departures compared to 2,77,052 ATMs recorded a year earlier. According to the release, 2023 has been a fruitful year for the domestic aviation industry, especially in the months of November and December.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for any month in 2023 was on November 25, with 1,67,132 passengers travelling through the facility. Last year on November 11, the airport achieved its highest-ever single day ATMs at 1,032.

Advertisement

The airport also recorded its highest-ever monthly traffic in December last year, reaching a substantial 4.89 million, with a growth of 13 per cent compared to 4.34 million passengers in December 2022, MIAL said. 

In 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations from Mumbai airport while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices, the release said. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  4. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement