×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Musk offers self-driving software trial in US, Tesla shares gain

Elon Musk has highlighted the Full Self-Driving technology as a potential cash cow for the company.

Reported by: Business Desk
ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN
Musk offers self-driving software trial in US, Tesla shares gain trillionaire in the world. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Musk's olive branch to customers: The shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla saw an uptick by almost 5 per cent on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk said the electric carmaker will offer US customers a free trial of its driver-assist technology for a month.
For a long time, Musk has highlighted the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology as a potential cash cow for the company, but has failed to keep his promise of a fully autonomous driving experience, amid stiff regulatory and legal scrutiny of Tesla's safety and marketing.

"All US cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one-month trial this week," Musk said in a post on social media platform X. As per two emails, Musk has also informed employees to offer new buyers and owners of serviced vehicles demonstrations of FSD.
A less-than-anticipated demand for EVs and mounting competition in China is hurting Tesla's sales and margins, forcing the company to provide incentives and discounts to boost deliveries.
The EV maker has cut prices to boost sales and grab a larger market share, in the hopes of selling its high-margin autonomous technology products to a large base of customers in the future.
"(Free trials) could be a step in the right direction for people beginning to adopt the technology. Maybe this will entice drivers to purchase full self-driving for $12,000 at some point," said Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management.
The FSD software, which Tesla says does not make its vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision, has also been offered at a subscription of $199 a month. 

(With Reuters inputs) 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

a minute ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

4 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

5 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

7 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

8 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

8 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

10 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

10 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

13 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

13 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

13 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

14 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

16 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

18 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

18 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

20 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

21 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo