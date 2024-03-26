Musk offers self-driving software trial in US, Tesla shares gain

Advertisement

Musk's olive branch to customers: The shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla saw an uptick by almost 5 per cent on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk said the electric carmaker will offer US customers a free trial of its driver-assist technology for a month.

For a long time, Musk has highlighted the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology as a potential cash cow for the company, but has failed to keep his promise of a fully autonomous driving experience, amid stiff regulatory and legal scrutiny of Tesla's safety and marketing.



"All US cars that are capable of FSD will be enabled for a one-month trial this week," Musk said in a post on social media platform X. As per two emails, Musk has also informed employees to offer new buyers and owners of serviced vehicles demonstrations of FSD.

A less-than-anticipated demand for EVs and mounting competition in China is hurting Tesla's sales and margins, forcing the company to provide incentives and discounts to boost deliveries.

The EV maker has cut prices to boost sales and grab a larger market share, in the hopes of selling its high-margin autonomous technology products to a large base of customers in the future.

"(Free trials) could be a step in the right direction for people beginning to adopt the technology. Maybe this will entice drivers to purchase full self-driving for $12,000 at some point," said Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management.

The FSD software, which Tesla says does not make its vehicles autonomous and requires active driver supervision, has also been offered at a subscription of $199 a month.

(With Reuters inputs)

