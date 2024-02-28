Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

National Bank of Canada Q1 revenue jumps 10% on financial markets strength

Provisions for credit losses rose from C$86 million to C$120 million amid economic uncertainty and higher borrowing costs, potentially increasing delinquencies.

Business Desk
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NA.TO's Q1 growth: National Bank of Canada, listed as NA.TO, disclosed an uptick in its first-quarter earnings, primarily attributed to a strong showing in its financial markets division, which offset the impact of increased provisions for potential loan losses. The financial markets segment experienced a notable revenue surge of 10 per cent, reaching C$755 million ($556.09 million) for the quarter.

However, the bank's provisions for credit losses escalated from C$86 million to C$120 million, reflecting concerns over an uncertain economic climate and higher borrowing costs, which could lead to a rise in delinquent borrowers. Moreover, the advantage derived from elevated interest rates waned as banks allocated more resources to retain depositors amidst competitive alternatives, resulting in a 31.7 per cent decrease in net interest income to C$751 million. 

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the bank's net income rose to C$922 million ($678.99 million), or C$2.59 per share, compared to C$876 million, or C$2.47 per share, in the corresponding period last year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

18 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

18 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

18 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

20 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Suffers Massive Blow In Himachal, Sukhu Govt Pushed To Minority

    Shows17 minutes ago

  2. After Groom Absconds, Woman Marries Kin to Benefit from Marriage Scheme

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Nearly Dozen Crushed to Death After Being Hit By Train In Jamtara

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. 'Chahal, Iyer, Umesh..': List of Players who are out of BCCI contracts

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Yellow.ai launches GenAI for automating customer support mails

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo