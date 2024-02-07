National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls to address export compliance

Advertisement

Government to host NCSTC: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other government agencies, is set to host the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls (NCSTC) on January 30, 2024, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The conference will shed light on the government's strategic trade control system, focusing on the export compliance of dual-use goods, software, and technologies.

Key stakeholders, industry leaders, and top government officials have been invited to participate in the conference, which aims to streamline the export compliance framework related to Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment, and Technologies (SCOMET) listed items. The SCOMET list includes sectors dealing with special materials, high-tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace, electronics, semiconductors, telecommunications, information security, and more.

Officals to address the industry

The conference will feature international speakers, including the Chair of the 1540 Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Chair of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Distinguished participants from the government, such as the Commerce Secretary, Member (Customs) of CBIC, and the Director General of DGFT, will address the industry and stakeholders.

With registrations open to interested parties, the event anticipates over 500 industry representatives in attendance. Thematic sessions throughout the day will delve into various aspects of India's strategic trade control system, addressing the legal and regulatory framework, steps taken to streamline SCOMET policy and licencing processes, enforcement mechanisms, and supply chain compliance programmes.

Outreach to industries

The conference plays a vital role in outreach to industries dealing with SCOMET-listed sectors, emphasising special materials, high-tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace, electronics, semiconductors, telecommunications, information security, and related software and technology. Industry leaders will share their experiences related to the export of dual-use goods and technologies during the event, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of India's strategic trade control system.

Aligned with relevant international conventions, mechanisms, and regimes, India's Strategic Trade Control system regulates the export of dual-use items, nuclear-related items, and military items, including software and technology. The SCOMET list, notified by DGFT under the Foreign Trade Policy, provides the framework for a robust export compliance mechanism in the country.