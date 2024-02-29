Advertisement

NBCC bags order: State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has secured a contract worth Rs 150 crore from IFCI Limited.

Under the deal, NBCC will be responsible for planning, designing, and execution of infrastructure projects, alongside repair and renovation works for IFCI's properties on a Pan-India basis.

Advertisement

The partnership highlights NBCC's focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions and services across diverse sectors.

Financial performance

NBCC’s profit rose over 60 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 110.7 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), from Rs 69.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations soared 13 per cent annually to Rs 2,412.6 crore, as against Rs 2,135.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

The company’s EBITDA jumped 23.2 per cent annually to Rs 117.3 crore in the third quarter.

Notably, the stock zoomed over 292 per cent in 2023. As of 11:50 am, shares of NBCC were trading marginally higher at Rs 132.50 per share.