Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

NBCC bags order worth Rs 150 crore from IFCI Limited

NBCC will oversee infrastructure project planning, design, execution, and repair/renovation works for IFCI's properties across India.

Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
NBCC bags order: State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has secured a contract worth Rs 150 crore from IFCI Limited.

Under the deal, NBCC will be responsible for planning, designing, and execution of infrastructure projects, alongside repair and renovation works for IFCI's properties on a Pan-India basis.

The partnership highlights NBCC's focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions and services across diverse sectors.

Financial performance

NBCC’s profit rose over 60 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis  to Rs 110.7 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), from Rs 69.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations soared 13 per cent annually to Rs 2,412.6 crore, as against Rs 2,135.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA jumped 23.2 per cent annually to Rs 117.3 crore in the third quarter.

Notably, the stock zoomed over 292 per cent in 2023. As of 11:50 am, shares of NBCC were trading marginally higher at Rs 132.50 per share.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

