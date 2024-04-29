Need for stable government to achieve Viksit Bharat objective by 2047: Nirmala Sitharaman

Advertisement

Stable government for Viksit Bharat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that there was a need for a stable government to achieve the objective of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. "Our Prime Minister has set a target that by 2047, we need to reach the destination of a developed India," she said while addressing students of GITAM University here.

"We have to make efforts, so the GDP grows, and the benefits reach to all. GDP growth doesn't happen automatically; efforts are required at micro and macro levels and on the ground," she said.

Earlier, Sitharaman reposted a tweet of Viksit Bharat saying: “India's economy has thrived under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, In comparison to the UPA, under the NDA tenure, the economy has surged significantly India, which was at the 10th position under UPA in 2014, now stands at 5th in just 10 years in 2024, says Finance Minister @nsitharaman at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue in GITAM University, Vishakhapatnam,”



“From cities to rural villages, UPI is transforming lives! Poor village women now prefer digital payments, disproving doubts about our common people's capabilities raised by the former Finance Minister Union Minister @nsitharaman celebrates India's UPI revolution at #ViksitBharatAmbassador Campus Dialogue in GITAM University,” said another Tweet.

(With PTI inputs)



