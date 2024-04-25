Advertisement

Nestlé India and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories have announced a definitive agreement to establish a joint venture aimed at introducing innovative nutraceutical brands to consumers in India and other agreed-upon territories. The collaboration will combine Nestlé Health Science's renowned global range of nutritional health solutions, including vitamins, minerals, herbals, and supplements, with Dr. Reddy's well-established commercial strengths in India.

The joint venture aims to capitalise on the complementary strengths of both companies, with a focus on expanding their nutraceutical portfolios in categories such as metabolic health, hospital nutrition, general wellness, women's health, and child nutrition across India. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the joint venture company will leverage the collective capabilities and services of the Nestlé Group and Dr. Reddy's.

Under the agreement, select brands will be licensed to the joint venture company. Nestlé will license brands such as Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Resource High Protein, Optifast, Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Resource Renal, and Resource Dialysis, while Dr. Reddy's will license brands such as Rebalanz, Celevida, Antoxid, Kidrich-D3, and Becozinc in the nutrition and over-the-counter segments. The joint venture company is expected to commence operations in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

