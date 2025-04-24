Nestle Rejig: FMCG Major Announces Major Changes In Senior Management - Check Details And Profiles

Nestle India has announced changes at the senior management level along with its fourth-quarter financial year 2024-25.

As part of this leadership rejig, the company has appointed PR Ramesh as Independent Non-Executive Director, Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director, and S. N. Ananthasubramanian as the Secretarial Auditor.

About the New Appointments

PR Ramesh, around 70 years old, is a commerce graduate from Osmania University and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). His appointment was approved during the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, 2020.

Manish Tiwary, aged 55, has a strong e-commerce and consumer goods background. He holds a B.Tech in Computer Science and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. Before becoming Managing Director, he served as the Special Project Manager for Zone AOA at Nestle in Switzerland. His new role took effect on April 24, 2025.

S. N. Ananthasubramanian, a seasoned professional and past president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), will serve as the Secretarial Auditor for the next five years, pending approval at the upcoming 66th AGM. His firm, S. N. Ananthasubramanian & Co., is known for providing corporate governance and regulatory advisory services.

Nestle India Q4 FY25 Results

Nestle India reported a net profit of Rs 873.46 crores, 6.5% lower than last year, marking a decline of Rs 60.71 crores. However, the company's revenue from operations grew by 4.5%, rising to Rs 2326.29 crores year-over-year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (face value of Rs 1 each) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025, which totals Rs 964.16 million.

Nestle India Share Price Today