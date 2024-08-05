Published 14:48 IST, August 5th 2024
New shipbuilding scheme in works; will incentivise shipyards till 2035
Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary T K Ramachandran further said with the new policy, India will endeavour to be among the top 10 shipbuilding nations.
Press Trust of India
The ministry will also provide 20 per cent financial assistance for vessels fitted with fully electric or hybrid propulsion system | Image: Exports rise
