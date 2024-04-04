Advertisement

Service sector growth: Irish service sector activity surged to its highest level in eight months in March, propelled by an influx of new work, sustaining the sector's growth streak for three years, according to a recent survey.

The AIB Global S&P Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 56.6 from February's 54.4, indicating a notable acceleration following a sluggish phase in January.

Maintaining its trajectory above the 50-point mark, which distinguishes growth from contraction since March 2021, the index has consistently remained robust, averaging 55.5 throughout 2023.

Export demand up

March's expansion was predominantly fuelled by a surge in both domestic and international new orders, notably marking a 10-month high in export business, buoyed by increased demand from the United Kingdom and Germany.

All sectors within the service industry reported heightened activity, with financial services leading the pack for the fourth consecutive month.

While the outlook for the next 12 months remained optimistic, it dipped to a six-month low, slightly below the long-term trend. Input and output prices, while still above historical averages, experienced a slight decline during the month.

Manufacturing contracts again

When considering the broader private sector, incorporating manufacturing, Ireland's composite PMI slightly retreated to 53.2, owing to renewed contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Ireland's domestic economy experienced a modest growth of only 0.5 per cent last year. However, the country's central bank projected a more robust expansion of 2.2 per cent for the current year, suggesting an optimistic outlook for economic growth.



(With Reuters Inputs)