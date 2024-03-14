×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

New York Community Bancorp submits delayed annual report

Disclosures, came after the bank reported a surprise quarterly loss.

Reported by: Business Desk
New York
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • 1 min read
NYCB annual report: New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) finally filed its annual report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, after missing the deadline by more than a week. The delay was attributed to the lender revising its quarterly loss significantly higher due to a goodwill impairment charge. The report also highlighted "material weakness" in internal controls.

These disclosures, made on February 29, came after the bank reported a surprise quarterly loss and slashed its dividend by 70 per cent in January. These actions raised concerns about the banking sector's exposure to the troubled commercial real estate business.

In a bid to regain investor trust, NYCB appointed Joseph Otting, former Comptroller of the Currency in the Trump administration, as CEO. Additionally, the bank secured a $1 billion capital injection from investors, including former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

NYCB has also revealed that it is receiving interest from non-bank entities for some of its loans. The bank plans to unveil a new business strategy in April. This announcement coincides with another dividend cut and the disclosure of a 7 per cent decrease in deposits.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

