Published 18:10 IST, August 20th 2024

NFRA slaps Rs 10.75-cr fine, bans 3 entities in Coffee Day Enterprises funds diversion case

NFRA found that the auditors were grossly negligent in verifying the business rationale of unusually high amount of Rs 2,226 crore of the loans/advances.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Coffee Day Enterprises Q2
NFRA slaps Rs 10.75-cr fine, bans 3 entities in Coffee Day Enterprises funds diversion case | Image: Coffee Day Enterprises
  • 3 min read
