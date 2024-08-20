Published 18:10 IST, August 20th 2024
NFRA slaps Rs 10.75-cr fine, bans 3 entities in Coffee Day Enterprises funds diversion case
NFRA found that the auditors were grossly negligent in verifying the business rationale of unusually high amount of Rs 2,226 crore of the loans/advances.
- Republic Business
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NFRA slaps Rs 10.75-cr fine, bans 3 entities in Coffee Day Enterprises funds diversion case | Image: Coffee Day Enterprises
