Stock market news: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, closed marginally higher on Monday, supported by the auto and metal stocks.

The Sensex edged up by 0.14 per cent to 72,748.42-mark, while the Nifty closed 0.15 per cent higher at 22,055.70.

In sectoral performance, Nifty IT dropped 1.71 per cent, followed by Nifty FMCG. Conversely, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto saw notable gains.

On the NSE, Tata Steel and M&M emerged as the top gainers, while Infosys and UPL were among the top losers.

Similarly, on the BSE, JSW Steel and Tata Steel led in gains, while Infosys and TCS were among the top decliners.

In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 plunged 0.39 per cent to 46,501.65 while Nifty SmallCap dropped 0.57 per cent to 14,762.15-mark when the market settled today.

Sensex top gainers

Tata Steel: 5.69 per cent

M&M: 3.05 per cent

JSWSteel: 2.82 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.75 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.47 per cent

Reliance: 1.45 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.24 per cent

Sensex top losers

Infosys: -1.89 per cent

TCS: -1.72 per cent

Titan: -1.43 per cent

Wipro: -1.25 per cent

HUL: -1.20 per cent

Nestle Ind: -0.92 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Tata Steel: 5.01 per cent

M&M: 3.31 per cent

JSWSteel: 2.81 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.76 per cent

Apollo Hospitals: 2.63 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.14 per cent

Nifty top losers

UPL: -2 per cent

Infosys: -1.97 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: -1.95 per cent

Titan: -1.49 per cent

Adani Ports: -1.37 per cent

Wipro: -1.35 per cent