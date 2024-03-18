Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:53 IST
Nifty, Sensex inch higher; Tata Steel, M&M among top gainers
The Sensex edged up by 0.14%to 72,748.42-mark, while the Nifty closed 0.15% higher at 22,055.70.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, closed marginally higher on Monday, supported by the auto and metal stocks.
The Sensex edged up by 0.14 per cent to 72,748.42-mark, while the Nifty closed 0.15 per cent higher at 22,055.70.
In sectoral performance, Nifty IT dropped 1.71 per cent, followed by Nifty FMCG. Conversely, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto saw notable gains.
On the NSE, Tata Steel and M&M emerged as the top gainers, while Infosys and UPL were among the top losers.
Similarly, on the BSE, JSW Steel and Tata Steel led in gains, while Infosys and TCS were among the top decliners.
In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 plunged 0.39 per cent to 46,501.65 while Nifty SmallCap dropped 0.57 per cent to 14,762.15-mark when the market settled today.
Sensex top gainers
- Tata Steel: 5.69 per cent
- M&M: 3.05 per cent
- JSWSteel: 2.82 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.75 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.47 per cent
- Reliance: 1.45 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.24 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Infosys: -1.89 per cent
- TCS: -1.72 per cent
- Titan: -1.43 per cent
- Wipro: -1.25 per cent
- HUL: -1.20 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -0.92 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Tata Steel: 5.01 per cent
- M&M: 3.31 per cent
- JSWSteel: 2.81 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.76 per cent
- Apollo Hospitals: 2.63 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.14 per cent
Nifty top losers
- UPL: -2 per cent
- Infosys: -1.97 per cent
- Tata Consumer Products: -1.95 per cent
- Titan: -1.49 per cent
- Adani Ports: -1.37 per cent
- Wipro: -1.35 per cent
