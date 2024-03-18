×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Nifty, Sensex inch higher; Tata Steel, M&M among top gainers

The Sensex edged up by 0.14%to 72,748.42-mark, while the Nifty closed 0.15% higher at 22,055.70.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, closed marginally higher on Monday, supported by the auto and metal stocks.

The Sensex edged up by 0.14 per cent to 72,748.42-mark, while the Nifty closed 0.15 per cent higher at 22,055.70.

Advertisement

In sectoral performance, Nifty IT dropped 1.71 per cent, followed by Nifty FMCG. Conversely, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto saw notable gains.

On the NSE, Tata Steel and M&M emerged as the top gainers, while Infosys and UPL were among the top losers.

Advertisement

Similarly, on the BSE, JSW Steel and Tata Steel led in gains, while Infosys and TCS were among the top decliners.

In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 plunged 0.39 per cent to 46,501.65 while Nifty SmallCap dropped 0.57 per cent to 14,762.15-mark when the market settled today.

Advertisement

Sensex top gainers

  • Tata Steel: 5.69 per cent
  • M&M: 3.05 per cent
  • JSWSteel: 2.82 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 2.75 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 1.47 per cent
  • Reliance: 1.45 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.24 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Infosys: -1.89 per cent
  • TCS: -1.72 per cent
  • Titan: -1.43 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.25 per cent
  • HUL: -1.20 per cent
  • Nestle Ind: -0.92 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Tata Steel: 5.01 per cent
  • M&M: 3.31 per cent
  • JSWSteel: 2.81 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 2.76 per cent
  • Apollo Hospitals: 2.63 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: 2.14 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • UPL: -2 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.97 per cent
  • Tata Consumer Products: -1.95 per cent
  • Titan: -1.49 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -1.37 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.35 per cent
Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

6 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

6 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Hardik Pandya MI captain

6 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

9 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

12 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

12 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

12 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

14 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

14 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

14 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

15 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

16 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo