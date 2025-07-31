Will Trump’s 25% Tariff Blow Up Your Portfolio? Here’s What To Expect Today In The Markets

In a move that has sent tremors across global markets, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening (local time) announced a sharp 25% tariff and additional penalties on Indian imports, effective August 1.

The announcement was made via Truth Social, catching Indian market participants off guard, especially given the recent trade optimism following deals with the EU and Japan.



“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social handle.



The timing couldn’t be more critical—markets were already facing uncertainty due to global rate decisions, earnings season, and shifting oil prices.



Early Reaction: Gift Nifty Sways Wildly

Just after Trump’s post, the Gift Nifty dropped 0.70% to 24,680, reflecting investor anxiety over potential retaliatory moves and export headwinds.

However, Thursday morning saw a quick rebound. At 8:29 AM, Gift Nifty was up by 0.12% or 30 points, trading at 24,685, after having briefly plunged by 150 points. This suggests investor sentiment remains fragile, with volatility expected through the session.



Analyst View: Cautious Optimism, Sectoral Divergence

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a “cautious bias”, driven by fears around US-bound exports.

“The imposition of steep tariffs poses a significant risk to sectors heavily reliant on US demand. While the end cost will be borne by the American consumer, Indian goods will lose price competitiveness, potentially leading to a slowdown in export volumes,” she explained.



Sachdeva warned that textiles, pharma, IT services, processed foods, auto components, and gems & jewellery could see pressure due to their high US exposure. These sectors are not only labor-intensive but also vital to India's overall export earnings.



Technical Outlook: Key Support Levels in Focus

Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities, noted that Thursday’s opening was expected to be under pressure despite Wednesday's positive close.



“Gift Nifty indicates a gap-down of nearly 200 points from the previous close. The weakness is driven by global trade developments, with US President Donald Trump announcing a 25% tariff along with additional penalties on India ahead of the August 1 deadline,” Shah said.



Nifty Support and Resistance

Support: 24,600–24,550 (100-day EMA), below which 24,400 becomes critical

Resistance: 24,830–24,860

Bank Nifty Levels

Support: 55,700–55,600; further downside at 55,000

Resistance: 56,100–56,200





“Bank Nifty has underperformed the frontline indices for the second consecutive trading session. The narrow daily range suggests consolidation, but risks of downside pressure remain high,” Shah added.



Sensex Levels: Gap-Down Opening Likely

The Sensex, which ended positively on Wednesday, is also expected to open with a downside gap.

Resistance: 81,400–81,500

Support: 80,600–80,500

Shah also expects sector rotation in the coming days.

“Technically, Nifty Healthcare, Pharma, and Automobile are likely to outperform in the short term. On the flip side, Oil & Gas, Defence, FMCG, Realty, Media, India Tourism, Capital Market, CPSE, and IT may underperform,” he said.



FIIs vs DIIs: Mixed Participation

In the cash segment, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers worth Rs 850.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers worth Rs 1,829.11 crore. This data reflects growing caution from foreign participants amid rising global tensions.



Global Market Influence

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed 0.12% lower, and the Dow Jones fell by 171 points. The Nasdaq, however, managed a marginal 0.15% gain. The Fed left rates unchanged, but Powell signaled no immediate rate cuts, adding to the market’s nervousness.



Asia-Pacific

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Thursday as they digested 15% tariffs imposed by the US on South Korean imports and awaited the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. Japan is expected to keep rates steady at 0.5%.



Crude Oil & Dollar

Brent Crude gained for the third straight session, showing bullish signs. Resistance is placed at $74–$77, while support lies at $70–$70.50.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended gains for the fifth straight session. Resistance at 99.90–100, with strong support near 98.90–99.

What's at Stake for India?

India exported $79.4 billion worth of goods to the US in 2024. A steep tariff hike could create a disruption in trade flows, impacting earnings for export-heavy companies and causing a possible slowdown in job creation in sectors like IT, textiles, and auto ancillaries.

Given that this tariff comes with additional penalties for India’s energy and defense trade ties with Russia, there’s a geopolitical angle too, which could bring India’s foreign policy into market focus.

What Should Investors Do?

Analysts suggest staying selective.

Avoid overexposed US-facing stocks in the short term.

Look for resilience in domestic demand stories.

Healthcare, autos, and select pharma stocks offer better risk-reward setups.

While the knee-jerk reaction may trigger volatility, markets could stabilize once there’s clarity on whether this is Trump’s posturing or a policy direction.