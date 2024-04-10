Advertisement

NIIF invests in Ibus: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) announced a $200 million investment in digital infrastructure company Ibus Network and Infrastructure on Wednesday.

Ibus plans to use the investment to expand its operations, focusing on scaling up capacity and pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The company aims to reinforce its position as a leader in in-building solutions, outdoor small cells, and managed WiFi services while also expanding into emerging sectors like Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The funds will also support the development of new infrastructure solutions to meet evolving market demands and technological advancements.

This investment marks NIIF's eighth investment from its master fund and its second in digital infrastructure. According to Ibus Group Chief Executive Ram Sellaratnam, NIIF is the right investment partner aligned with the company's vision.

Vinod Giri, CEO of NIIF's Master Fund, emphasised the fund's belief in the transformative potential of digital technology for India's economy.

The digital infrastructure sector is expected to witness significant capital expenditures of about $35–40 billion over the next five years, highlighting the need for substantial investments in the sector.

(with PTI inputs)

