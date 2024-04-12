Advertisement

Nikkei slips: Japan's Nikkei share average experienced a slight dip on Thursday, primarily impacted by a sharp increase in bond yields that weighed on technology and real estate shares. However, the index managed to avoid more significant losses as banking stocks rallied, benefiting from higher borrowing costs.

The Nikkei closed down 0.35 per cent at 39,442.63, having briefly dipped below the psychological 39,000-line earlier in the day. Despite this, the index remains up nearly 18 per cent for the year and reached an all-time high of 41,087.75 on March 22.

According to Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, overseas investors have been taking profits on Japanese equities. He noted that there might be further room for a decline in the longer run, potentially to around 37,500.

The surge in bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hitting a five-month high of 0.855 per cent, mirrored a similar trend in US yields after strong consumer inflation data tempered expectations of imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron and smaller peer Screen Holdings were among the top losers on the Nikkei, down 0.94 per cent and more than 2 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, Seven & i Holdings, the operator of 7-Eleven stores, saw the largest percentage decline, dropping 4.8 per cent after announcing considerations for listing its superstore business.

Meanwhile, Mitsui Fudosan led the real estate sector's decline, sinking more than 4 per cent and contributing to the sector's 2.2 per cent overall drop, making it the worst-performing group among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups.

(with Reuters inputs)