Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

NLC India Green Energy Inks 600 MW solar power project with GUVNL

NLCIL secured the 600 MW solar power project through competitive bidding process conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at the GSECL Khavda Solar Park.

Reported by: Business Desk
NIGEL Solar Power Project
NIGEL Solar Power Project | Image:NLC India
NLC India Green Energy: State-owned NLC India Limited's green arm, NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL), has forged a partnership with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) by signing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a colossal 600 MW solar power project. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in NLC India Limited's endeavors towards sustainable energy solutions.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has established NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to spearheading future renewable energy projects. With a focused approach on renewable energy initiatives, NIGEL aims to leverage its specialised expertise to drive impactful outcomes in the renewable energy sector.

NLCIL secured the 600 MW solar power project through the competitive bidding process conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at the GSECL Khavda Solar Park.  Under this agreement, GUVNL will procure the entire power generated by the project at a tariff of Rs. 2.705/kWhr.

The project is poised to make substantial contributions to environmental sustainability, with an estimated electricity generation of 1,577.88 MU annually and a cumulative generation of 39.447 BU over its lifetime. Notably, the project is expected to offset approximately 35.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions throughout its operational lifespan.

The PPA was formalised by the Chief Executive Officer of NIGEL in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Chairman, Director, and CFO of NIGEL, along with General Manager (Renewables) of GUVNL, at Vadodara. Chairman of NIGEL, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, lauded the project's advantages, emphasising its establishment within a solar park equipped with essential infrastructure and robust payment security mechanisms.

The shares of NLC India dipped 3.4 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 218.6 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

