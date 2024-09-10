Published 14:06 IST, September 10th 2024
No funding issue for semicon projects, committed Rs 62,000 cr incentive till date: Meity Secretary
The government has approved five semiconductor projects entailing investments of around Rs 1.52 lakh crore or about $18 billion.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
No funding issue for semicon projects, committed Rs 62,000 cr incentive till date: Meity Secretary | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:06 IST, September 10th 2024