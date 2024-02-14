English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

No official directive to restrict Visa and Master Card to stop payments via commercial cards: RBI

Two persons privy to the matter said Visa has got directions from RBI to stop all transactions for business payment solution providers.

Saqib Malik
RBI Issues Warning Against KYC Update Frauds, Read More
RBI Issues Warning Against KYC Update Frauds, Read More | Image:ANI
Paytm issue fallout: Two weeks after the Reserve Bank of India's  (RBI) restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd  (PPBL) for alleged violation of customer onboarding regulations, the central bank has denied of taking any fresh regulatory action against more card service providers.  Media reports on Wednesday said RBI had asked payment card service providers Visa and Master Card to stop business payments via commercial cards. However, an RBI official refused any such regulatory limitations on payment card service majors. "There is no such official action," said the official, wishing anonymity. He said any sort of card payment service discontinuation has the potential to a large number of businessess. "As and when there is any such action, RBI will come up with an official notification," he said. 

Fragile card service ecosystem 

As per a media reports, the Reserve Bank of India has reportedly asked Mastercard and Visa to halt card-based commercial payments made by companies and small entities.  

Media reports said the card networks have discontinued their services to all non-KYC-ed merchants and business outlets who might not be authorised to accept card payments until further notice. Prior to this, another media report, citing the social media post of an independent journalist said RBI had acted sternly against Visa and Master Card. Republic Business query to Master Card did not elicit any response. However, people in Visa privy to the matter, requesting anonymity said the payment gateway has got directions from the RBI to stop all transactions for business payments solutions providers.  

On January 31, the RBI directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd  (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags, and other instruments after 29 February citing large-scale non-compliance of regulations and supervisory concerns.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
