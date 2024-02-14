No official directive to restrict Visa and Master Card to stop payments via commercial cards: RBI

Advertisement

Paytm issue fallout: Two weeks after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) for alleged violation of customer onboarding regulations, the central bank has denied of taking any fresh regulatory action against more card service providers. Media reports on Wednesday said RBI had asked payment card service providers Visa and Master Card to stop business payments via commercial cards. However, an RBI official refused any such regulatory limitations on payment card service majors. "There is no such official action," said the official, wishing anonymity. He said any sort of card payment service discontinuation has the potential to a large number of businessess. "As and when there is any such action, RBI will come up with an official notification," he said.

Fragile card service ecosystem

As per a media reports, the Reserve Bank of India has reportedly asked Mastercard and Visa to halt card-based commercial payments made by companies and small entities.

Image credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

Media reports said the card networks have discontinued their services to all non-KYC-ed merchants and business outlets who might not be authorised to accept card payments until further notice. Prior to this, another media report, citing the social media post of an independent journalist said RBI had acted sternly against Visa and Master Card. Republic Business query to Master Card did not elicit any response. However, people in Visa privy to the matter, requesting anonymity said the payment gateway has got directions from the RBI to stop all transactions for business payments solutions providers.

On January 31, the RBI directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags, and other instruments after 29 February citing large-scale non-compliance of regulations and supervisory concerns.