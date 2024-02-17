Advertisement

AI-based thermal cameras: The UK-based Norden Communication has collaborated with the state-run Centre for Development and Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to develop AI-based general-purpose thermal cameras for security and industrial applications.

C-DAC, a research and development entity under the Electronics and IT Ministry, has designed the thermal camera hardware. The partnership involves a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement, where Norden will enhance the hardware with additional analytics, manufacture it, and bring it to the mass market, according to a company statement.

Advanced surveillance

Norden Communication specialises in manufacturing and distributing extra-low voltage solutions. Prashant Oberoi, Director, India and SAARC at Norden Communication, expressed the company's expectation to commence shipments of "Made in India" thermal cameras within six months.

"This collaboration is an opportunity to advance surveillance technology and demonstrates our dedication to national security as part of the Make-in-India initiative," Oberoi said.

The manufacturing location for the thermal cameras in India is yet to be finalized. However, Oberoi expressed hope that shipments would begin in the next two quarters.

(with PTI inputs)