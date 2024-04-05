×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Norway plans $56 billion boost in military spending by 2036

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre announced a historic surge in defense spending, projecting a 1.62 trillion crown overall military budget over the next 12 years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Norway plans to increase its defence expenditure
Norway plans to increase its defence expenditure | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Norway boosts defence: Norway plans to increase its defence expenditure by an accumulated 600 billion crowns ($56 billion) by 2036 to fortify its military capabilities amidst escalating security concerns in Europe and beyond, as announced by the government on Friday.

Military capability enhancements

Over the next 12 years, the overall military budget is projected to reach 1.62 trillion crowns, marking a historic surge in defence spending, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during a press briefing. He stressed that this plan entails substantial reinforcement across all branches of the armed forces.

The Finance Minister noted that by 2036, the planned annual expenditure, when adjusted for inflation, will soar by approximately 83 per cent compared to the current level.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

