Advertisement

Markets open on May 18: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check its preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. In a circular, the exchange said there will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

Advertisement

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had earlier jointly conducted a special live trading session on March 2. The trading day was segmented into two phases, facilitating the transition from the primary site to the disaster recovery site—a crucial element in evaluating the market's resilience.

The initial session commenced at the usual trading hours, preceded by an eight-minute pre-open window from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, followed by regular trading activity spanning 45 minutes until 10 am.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)