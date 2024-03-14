Advertisement

NTPC milestone generation: State-owned NTPC on Thursday said its electricity generation has crossed 400 billion units (BU) this fiscal year. In FY23, the company had generated 399.3 BU, a company statement said.

According to the statement, till March 13, NTPC coal stations recorded a plant loading factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 77.06 per cent.

As per an official statement, NTPC Group crossed the mark of 400 Billion Units (BU) of total electricity generation in the current financial year.

“This milestone has been achieved with an average Plant Loading Factor (PLF) of 77.06 per cent for NTPC’s coal stations, till March 13, 2024 in the current financial year,” said the statement.

Earlier during the year, the company recorded highest ever single-day power generation of 1,428 Million Units on September 1, 2023. “The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, and its Operation and Maintenance practices and systems,” the statement added. “Further, this accomplishment reinforces NTPC's commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation,” added the statement.