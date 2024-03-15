×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

NTPC to issue 2-year bonds to raise over $180 mn

The state-run company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors.

Reported by: Business Desk
NTPC power projects inauguration
NTPC Bonds | Image:NTPC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NTPC bond issue: State-owned NTPC is planning to raise nearly $181 million, which includes a greenshoe option of Rs 10 billion, through a sale of bonds maturing in two years, two merchant bankers privy to the matter said on Friday.

Notably, NTPC on Thursday said its electricity generation has crossed 400 billion units (BU) this fiscal year. In FY23, the company had generated 399.3 BU, a company statement had said.

In its latest move, the state-run company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors.  Here is the list of deals reported so far on March 15: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in per cent ) Issue size in bidding rating billion rupees date NTPC two years. 

During FY 2022-23, the company had generated 399.3 BU, the statement added. “This milestone has been achieved with an average Plant Loading Factor (PLF) of 77.06 per cent for NTPC’s coal stations, till March 13, 2024 in the current financial year,” said the statement. Advertisement Earlier during the year, the company recorded highest ever single-day power generation of 1,428 Million Units on September 1, 2023. 

“The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, and its Operation and Maintenance practices and systems,” the statement added. “Further, this accomplishment reinforces NTPC's commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation,” the statement had said.

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Business

