English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

OCBC's Q4 profits miss expectations, signals possible margin dip in 2024

The bank reported a 12% increase in net profit, attributing the miss to weaker insurance income.

Business Desk
OCBC
OCBC | Image:fifthperson.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

OCBC Q4 results: OCBC, Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, fell short of expectations in its fourth-quarter profits, signalling a potentially softer year ahead for 2024 margins. The bank reported a 12 per cent increase in net profit, attributing the miss to weaker insurance income.

CEO Helen Wong highlighted anticipated challenges for 2024, citing global economic uncertainties and a projected slowdown in growth. OCBC foresees a decline in net interest margin (NIM) for 2024, targeting a range between 2.20 per cent to 2.25 per cent, down from 2.28 per cent in 2023. Return on equity (ROE) is expected to range between 13 per cent to 14 per cent, while loan growth is forecasted to be in the low single digits.

Credit costs are projected to increase slightly, with allowances for loans expected to range between 20 and 25 basis points compared to 20 bps in 2023. Following the earnings announcement, OCBC's shares dropped 2.5 per cent to S$12.98.

CGS analysts optimistic

The bank reported a fourth-quarter net profit of S$1.62 billion, missing analyst estimates of S$1.72 billion, largely due to lower-than-expected insurance income. Despite this, analysts at CGS International maintained an "add" rating on OCBC with a target price of S$14.00, citing its attractive risk-return profile.

The weaker performance comes amid a robust fourth-quarter earnings season for Singapore banks, with OCBC's larger rival DBS Group posting a 2 per cent rise in net profit, and United Overseas Bank reporting stronger-than-forecast earnings but revising down its 2024 loan growth projections.

OCBC announced an increase in its final dividend to 42 Singapore cents per share, up from 40 cents a year earlier, reflecting a total dividend of 82 cents per share for 2023, a 21 per cent increase from the previous year.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

10 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

10 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

10 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

11 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

11 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

11 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

14 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

18 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

19 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

19 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

19 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lilly set to launch obesity drug in India next year

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Hits Out at Tamil Nadu Government in Scathing Attack | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Haaland scores 5 Goals, driving Manchester City into FA Cup quarters

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Planning expansion in India, eyeing omni-channel approach: IKEA CEO

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo