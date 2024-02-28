Advertisement

OCBC Q4 results: OCBC, Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, fell short of expectations in its fourth-quarter profits, signalling a potentially softer year ahead for 2024 margins. The bank reported a 12 per cent increase in net profit, attributing the miss to weaker insurance income.



CEO Helen Wong highlighted anticipated challenges for 2024, citing global economic uncertainties and a projected slowdown in growth. OCBC foresees a decline in net interest margin (NIM) for 2024, targeting a range between 2.20 per cent to 2.25 per cent, down from 2.28 per cent in 2023. Return on equity (ROE) is expected to range between 13 per cent to 14 per cent, while loan growth is forecasted to be in the low single digits.



Credit costs are projected to increase slightly, with allowances for loans expected to range between 20 and 25 basis points compared to 20 bps in 2023. Following the earnings announcement, OCBC's shares dropped 2.5 per cent to S$12.98.

CGS analysts optimistic

The bank reported a fourth-quarter net profit of S$1.62 billion, missing analyst estimates of S$1.72 billion, largely due to lower-than-expected insurance income. Despite this, analysts at CGS International maintained an "add" rating on OCBC with a target price of S$14.00, citing its attractive risk-return profile.



The weaker performance comes amid a robust fourth-quarter earnings season for Singapore banks, with OCBC's larger rival DBS Group posting a 2 per cent rise in net profit, and United Overseas Bank reporting stronger-than-forecast earnings but revising down its 2024 loan growth projections.



OCBC announced an increase in its final dividend to 42 Singapore cents per share, up from 40 cents a year earlier, reflecting a total dividend of 82 cents per share for 2023, a 21 per cent increase from the previous year.



(With Reuters Inputs)