Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Ola Electric records all-time high registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Ola Electric has ended FY24 with a record 115 per cent growth over FY23.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ola sales data: Leading electric vehicle Ola Electric has announced that it registered over 53,000 registrations in the month of March, posting its highest ever monthly volumes yet again for the fifth consecutive month. The company achieved a Y-o-Y  growth of 115% in FY24 over FY23 with 328,785 units registered as against 1,52,741 units in FY23.  With its outstanding performance in March, the company continued to maintain its leading market share during the month and grew by 42% Q-o-Q with 119,310 units registered during Q4 FY24 compared to 84,133 units in the previous quarter. 

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said: “There could not have been a better year end for us to FY24 with our registrations zooming past the 53,000 mark in March. The past year has been a momentous one for us as well as the EV industry, and we have been the market leader for the full financial year recording consistent growth in both volumes and market share,”

“The fact that we recorded almost 1.20 lakh registrations in Q4 FY24 alone speaks volumes of our robust scooter portfolio, and we aim to continue the growth trajectory and contribute further to India’s electrification journey.”

Ola Electric has recently announced a series of initiatives spanning products, services, charging networks and battery warranty in an effort to break all barriers to the adoption of EVs. With the launch of S1 X (4kWh), Ola Electric expanded its portfolio to six products (S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+, S1 X - 2 kWh, 3kWh, 4kWh), ranging across different price points and catering to customers with different range requirements.

Ola Electric also launched an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost, a move Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles. Customers can now also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 125,000 km at a nominal starting price of INR 4,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW and is available for purchase at INR 29,999.  On March 19, the company also inaugurated its 450th service centre in Prayagraj, in an effort to expand its service network across the country. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

