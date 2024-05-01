Advertisement

Sales boost to IPO plans: The country’s leading electric two-wheeler (EV 2W) maker Ola Electric on Wednesday said that it saw 34,000 registrations during April and registered a YoY growth of 54 per cent over the corresponding month last year. In a statement, Ola Electric said that it now holds over 52 per cent market share in the EV 2W segment in April 2024, consolidating its position as the market leader in the country.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said: “It has been a phenomenal start to FY25, with our market share crossing the 52 per cent mark in the 2W EV segment. Thanks to our wide scooter portfolio we recorded our second all-time high registrations in the month of April,” said the statement.

“Our robust cost structures and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities have collectively contributed to this uptick in our market share. With the deliveries of our mass-market S1 X portfolio starting soon, we are all set and excited to enter the mass-market 2W EV segment in India,” it said.

Notably, Ola Electric recently marked its entry into the mass-market segment and announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio. Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooter is now priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory price), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively. The deliveries will start soon. The company also revised the prices of its premium offerings S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ to Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999, respectively.

