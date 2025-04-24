Opening Bell: Indian Stock Market Opens Muted: Sensex Falls Below 80K, Nifty Slips Under 24,300 Amid Mixed Global Cues

Updated April 24th 2025, 09:26 IST
The Indian stock market opened on a muted note on Thursday, April 24, despite mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex slipped 221.54 points or 0.28% to open at 79,894.95, while the NSE Nifty declined 47.95 points or 0.20% to 24,281.00.
This came after a strong rally on Wednesday, where both indices closed in the green. The Sensex had surged over 500 points to close at 80,116.49, marking its first finish above the 80,000 level in more than four months. The Nifty 50 had climbed 161.70 points (0.67%) to end at 24,328.95, notching a fresh record high.
Market breadth remained slightly positive on Wednesday with 1,516 stocks advancing and 1,340 declining. Bullish undertones were reflected as 50 stocks hit their 52-week highs, compared to only 7 hitting their lows. Additionally, 124 stocks were locked in upper circuits, while 41 stocks hit their lower circuits.
Wall Street Climbs on Trade Optimism and Fed Stability
US markets continued their upward momentum, closing higher for a second consecutive session amid signs of easing trade tensions with China. Investors also took comfort in President Donald Trump 's comments signaling support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 419.59 points (1.07%) to settle at 39,606.57. The S&P 500 rose 1.67% to 5,375.86, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.50% to close at 16,708.05. All three indices registered back-to-back gains, bolstered by optimism surrounding US-China relations.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Amid Economic Surprises
Asia-Pacific markets showed a mixed trend on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains but reacting cautiously to regional economic updates.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained over 1%, extending Wednesday’s rally, while the Topix index rose 0.81%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.47% and the Kosdaq slipped 0.15%, following disappointing GDP data.
South Korea’s economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in Q1 2025, against market expectations of a 0.1% rise, according to preliminary figures released Thursday.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.56%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.29%. China’s CSI 300 remained flat, as investors awaited clearer signals on policy direction from Beijing.
