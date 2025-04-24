Opening Bell: Indian Stock Market Opens Muted: Sensex Falls Below 80K, Nifty Slips Under 24,300 Amid Mixed Global Cues



This came after a strong rally on Wednesday, where both indices closed in the green. The Sensex had surged over 500 points to close at 80,116.49, marking its first finish above the 80,000 level in more than four months. The Nifty 50 had climbed 161.70 points (0.67%) to end at 24,328.95, notching a fresh record high.



Market breadth remained slightly positive on Wednesday with 1,516 stocks advancing and 1,340 declining. Bullish undertones were reflected as 50 stocks hit their 52-week highs, compared to only 7 hitting their lows. Additionally, 124 stocks were locked in upper circuits, while 41 stocks hit their lower circuits.



Wall Street Climbs on Trade Optimism and Fed Stability

US markets continued their upward momentum, closing higher for a second consecutive session amid signs of easing trade tensions with China. Investors also took comfort in President Donald Trump 's comments signaling support for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 419.59 points (1.07%) to settle at 39,606.57. The S&P 500 rose 1.67% to 5,375.86, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.50% to close at 16,708.05. All three indices registered back-to-back gains, bolstered by optimism surrounding US-China relations.



Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Amid Economic Surprises

Asia-Pacific markets showed a mixed trend on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains but reacting cautiously to regional economic updates.

