Operation Sindoor Impact On Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi's KSE 100 Cracks 2700 Pts As Pak Economy Braces For Massive Hit

After being gripped by panic selling on Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) showed signs of recovery early Thursday.
The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1.7%, or 1,850 points, giving investors a brief breather.
However, by 12:33 PM, those gains had reversed entirely. At the time of writing, the KSE-100 was trading at 108,121.24, down 1,914.72 points or 1.76%, from the opening level of 110,842.45.
At 1:00 pm, the stock fell further and trading at 107,080.66, down by 2,928.37 or 2.66%
According to TradingView data, the KSE-100 has lost:
1.69% in the past 24 hours
4.21% over the last 5 days
6.68% in the past month
Historic Crash After India's 'Operation Sindoor'
The PSX suffered one of its worst single-day crashes on Wednesday, falling 6,560.82 points or 5.78%, after India announced aerial strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The index plunged shortly after the market opened, wiping out massive investor wealth in minutes.
India’s military operation, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 tourists dead, including 25 Indians and 1 Nepali. According to Indian government sources, the Indian Air Force targeted nine non-military terror sites associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Indian Markets Today
At the opening bell on May 8, Indian stock markets extended their bullish momentum with the Nifty50 crossing the 24,400 mark and the Sensex moving closer to 81,000.
The BSE Sensex rose 88.92 points or 0.11% to 80,835.70, while the Nifty50 edged up 7.35 points or 0.03% to 24,421.75.
Market breadth remained positive with 1,489 stocks advancing, 455 declining, and 110 remaining unchanged.
Leading the gains on the Nifty were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jio Financial, and SBI, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Consumer, SBI Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, and Asian Paints were the top laggards.
