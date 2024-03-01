English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Orban introduces new price tags in Hungarian supermarkets to encourage spending

New labels warn consumers about downsized products amid Hungary's highest-in-the-EU inflation rate, currently at 17.6 per cent.

Business Desk
New price tags on display as Orban tries to get Hungarians to spend again
New price tags on display as Orban tries to get Hungarians to spend again | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Spending surge initiated: New price tags have appeared in Hungarian supermarkets as Prime Minister Viktor Orban endeavours to encourage spending amongst citizens following the European Union's severe food price surge. The labels, displaying warnings about products that have been downsized but not reduced in price, aim to combat the effects of last year's recession and the country's inflation rate, currently the highest in the EU at 17.6 per cent.

Size reduction alerts

Implemented on Friday, the new regulations mandate large retailers to alert consumers about any reductions in product size compared to the period between January 1, 2020, and July 1, 2023. These warnings, depicted by a prominent red exclamation mark and accompanying text, intend to expose the tactic employed by some manufacturers and retailers to mitigate rising costs by reducing product sizes while maintaining prices.

Although the inflation rate has decreased from its peak of over 25 per cent a year ago to 3.8 per cent in January, Hungarian consumers remain cautious amidst ongoing price hikes. Many express skepticism regarding the efficacy of the new measures, perceiving downsized products as disguised price increases.

Last year witnessed a decline in retail sales as Hungarian households grappled with soaring food prices, which outpaced those in the eurozone by a considerable margin. Despite efforts to align grocery prices with EU averages, Hungarian salaries remain substantially lower, exacerbating financial strain for citizens.

Wage-cost imbalance

Concerns persist regarding the disparity between wages and living costs, with many expressing doubt about Hungary's economic trajectory. The European Commission's recent survey highlights prevailing pessimism in Hungarian retail sentiment, signalling a challenging path towards economic recovery.

The Economy Ministry hopes that the implementation of price warnings will stimulate consumption and contribute to the government's target of achieving 4 per cent economic growth this year. However, lingering consumer caution, exacerbated by recent inflationary pressures, poses a formidable challenge to Orban's administration as it navigates the path to economic revitalisation.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

2 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

2 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

10 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

10 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

11 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm slapped with Rs 5.49 cr penalty for money laundering

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Aditya-Ananya Arrive In Jamnagar For Anant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: BJP Likely to Field Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh from Asansol

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  5. Dhawan and Karthik SHOW they ready for IPL 2024 with smashing display

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo