×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Palm Island developer Nakheel to merge with Meydan under Dubai Holding

Directive for this merger comes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, who plans to consolidate these entities under Dubai Holdings.

Reported by: Business Desk
Palm Jumeirah
Palm Jumeirah, Dubai | Image:VisitDubai.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nakheel and Meydan merger: Dubai's real estate landscape is set to witness a major transformation as Nakheel and Meydan, two leading developers, prepare to merge under the umbrella of Dubai Holding, according to a report by UAE's WAM state news agency on Saturday.

The directive for this merger comes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, who plans to consolidate these entities under his investment vehicle to improve financial efficiency and use their combined expertise across diverse sectors.

Advertisement

Nakheel, known for its iconic palm-shaped islands, was brought under government control in 2011 as part of a comprehensive $16 billion bailout package following the real estate downturn of 2009-2010. Recently, it has secured fresh financing and expedited plans for new waterfront developments, capitalising on increased demand for coastal properties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Meydan has carved a niche for itself as a prominent developer of hospitality and entertainment complexes in Dubai. Notable among its projects is the Dubai Canal, a 3-kilometre waterway connecting Dubai's Business Bay with the coastline. Additionally, Meydan Racecourse, the venue for the prestigious Dubai World Cup horse race, is surrounded by its real estate ventures.

Advertisement

This merger is set to create a strong entity with assets valued in the hundreds of billions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Elections

a few seconds ago
Indian Navy calls for Somali pirates to surrender and releave Ex-MV Ruen

Navy vs Pirates

a few seconds ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

IPR Intellectual Property

a minute ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

2 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

2 minutes ago
The CBI arrested 2 more persons, including Sheikh Shahjahan's brother, over alleged atrocities against the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

Shahjahan’s Brother Held

3 minutes ago
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan

Vijay On Murder Mubarak

5 minutes ago
Advocate Turned Wildlife Photographer

Wildlife Photographer

7 minutes ago
Kriti

Kriti Sanon Defends Crew

12 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

DC United vs Inter Miami

14 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term in the upcoming elections.

LS Polls 2024 Key Figures

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Teams walkie talkie

25 minutes ago
Cotton Candy

HP Cotton Candy Ban

30 minutes ago
BJP leader and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Tripura LS SWOT

36 minutes ago
Lavender

Lavender Cultivation

36 minutes ago
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka

Opinion Poll

37 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World6 hours ago

  3. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  4. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo