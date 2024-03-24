×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Parking your money in FDs? Inflation could diminish returns by 60% over 2 decades

While Fixed Deposits offer secure returns and suit senior citizens, it's essential they diversify into market-linked options such as equity mutual funds.

Reported by: Business Desk
Fixed Deposits
Fixed Deposits | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Inflation's impact on FD: Are you still parking your money in Fixed deposits? Inflation poses a major threat to FDs, potentially eroding up to 60 per cent of returns over a 20-year period, say experts. While FDs offer stability and guaranteed returns, they are not immune to the effects of inflation, which steadily diminishes the purchasing power of money over time. This poses a particular challenge for senior citizens, who often rely on FDs for a steady income post-retirement.

Perceived safety of FDs

Despite the perceived safety of FDs, their returns can be significantly undercut by inflation. For instance, if someone invests Rs 1 crore in an FD at a six per cent annual interest rate, after factoring in an annual inflation rate of five per cent, the real value of the investment diminishes considerably over time. By the 20th year, inflation could eat away nearly Rs 2 crore from the FD returns, highlighting the adverse impact of inflation on long-term savings.

Diversify the portfolio

Senior citizens, in particular, are vulnerable to the effects of inflation due to their reliance on fixed income sources and increasing healthcare costs. To mitigate this risk, experts advise seniors to diversify their investment portfolio beyond FDs. "This could include investing in assets like mutual funds, stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), gold, and bonds, which historically offer better returns compared to FDs over the long term," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.

Say no to erosion of value

Additionally, seniors can explore options like systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) in mutual funds, which provide a steady income stream while potentially offering better post-tax returns than FDs. Investing in inflation-protected securities such as inflation-indexed bonds can also help hedge against the eroding value of money.

"It's essential for seniors to stay informed about economic conditions and regularly review their investment portfolio with the assistance of experienced financial experts. By adopting a diversified approach and understanding the impact of inflation on their savings, seniors can better safeguard their financial stability in retirement," Suri further said.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

4 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

7 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

8 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

9 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

11 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

14 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

25 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

32 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

34 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

36 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

37 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

39 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

40 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

42 minutes ago
Fixed Deposits

Inflation's impact on FD

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo