Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Parkland shareholder Simpson Oil takes stand against AGM decision

Simpson Oil, holding a 19.7% stake in Parkland, waived director nomination rights until March 31 but expressed concern over Parkland's March 28 AGM.

Reported by: Business Desk
Parkland Corporation
Canada fuel retailer Parkland's top shareholder vows to protect rights after AGM move | Image:Parkland Corporation
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Parkland's shareholder dispute: The top shareholder of Parkland Corp, Simpson Oil, has vowed to explore measures to safeguard its interests after Parkland's decision to advance its annual meeting, limiting the shareholder's ability to nominate directors.

Simpson Oil, which holds approximately a 19.7 per cent stake in Parkland, had initially agreed to waive its rights to nominate new directors until March 31 but expressed concern when Parkland announced its AGM for March 28, earlier than its usual May schedule. 

Advertisement

Simpson Oil stressed its expectation of exercising shareholder rights without constraints at Parkland's 2024 AGM, referencing a previous waiver made in December.

Board nominee departure


The discord between Parkland, headquartered in Calgary, and its major shareholder escalated in December, coinciding with the sudden departure of Simpson's nominees from Parkland's board. 

This departure was followed by an agreement between Simpson and Parkland, preventing the oil company from making public statements against Parkland.

Parkland has not commented on this matter in response to a Reuters request. Additionally, Parkland faces pressure from activist investor Engine Capital, which cautioned against engaging in unnecessary litigation with shareholders and urged the appointment of independent board members. 

Advertisement

Asset divestment advocacy

Engine Capital had expressed concerns over the abrupt exits of Halley and Christiansen after serving as directors for eight months and had previously advocated for Parkland to divest assets.

Simpson Oil intends to assess its ability to exercise and protect its shareholder rights post the 2024 AGM and the termination of the nomination agreement. Parkland, valued at around $5.53 billion, is amongst Canada's leading fuel retailers.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Yash To Charge Massive Remuneration For Ravana Role In Ramayana

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Sainz enjoys racing again in his last F1 season with Ferrari

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo