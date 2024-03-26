×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Partners group launches $12 bn private equity secondary strategy fund

The private equity secondaries market allows investors in private equity funds and private companies to make early exits to free their capital.

Reported by: Business Desk
Partners Group
Partners Group | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Partners group funds: Partners Group, a Swiss investment company, has announced the launch of a new private equity secondary strategy fund worth up to $12 billion. This move reflects the company's confidence in the growing deal flows in the secondaries space, according to Kevin Lu, the firm's partner and chairman of Asia.

The private equity secondaries market allows investors in private equity funds and private companies to make early exits to free their capital. This market has gained popularity in recent years, with increasing deal flows driving Partners Group to launch its eighth private equity secondary strategy fund.

Advertisement

Lu revealed this development during the Milken Institute's Global Investors' Symposium in Hong Kong, stating that the new fund will be larger than the previous one, which raised $3.2 billion in 2020.

Partners Group, founded in 1996, manages $147 billion in assets globally across various sectors, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, credit, and secondaries. The firm is set to expand its presence in Asia Pacific by opening an office in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

The growing interest in secondaries markets is driven by the slower realisation in private equity and rising capital costs. Lu noted that about 20 per cent of the nearly $150 billion Partners Group manages in private markets has been deployed to secondaries transactions.

Data from Preqin shows a significant increase in capital raised through secondaries funds globally, with $23.2 billion raised via 39 funds in 2023, up from $15.2 billion raised via 30 funds in 2022.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

3 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

7 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

8 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

14 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

15 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

16 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

16 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

17 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

18 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

21 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

22 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

23 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

25 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

29 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

32 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

35 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

39 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay on BO Failures

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo